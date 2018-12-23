Share story

By
The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose was ruled out Sunday against Oklahoma City with a sore left ankle.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau made the announcement prior to the game.

Rose left Friday’s game at San Antonio in the second quarter.

Rose has started the previous three games. He is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 assists per game. Tyus Jones was slated to start in his place.

