MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Rose hit an 18-footer with 0.6 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 116-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Rose scored 29 of his 31 points in the seconds to help Minnesota overcome an 11-point deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 of his 30 points in the first half for Minnesota. With Towns struggling against double-teams in the second, Rose kept the Wolves in the game on 11-for-18 shooting in the half.

T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 21 points and Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre, Jr. each added 18. Warren’s last-second corner 3 hit off the side of the backboard.

CLIPPRS 103, SPURS 95

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tobias Harris had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and Los Angeles beat San Antonio to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Clippers led for all but 14 seconds in handing the Spurs their second straight loss at home.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs had 18 turnovers.

Patrick Beverly added 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell also had 18 points, and Avery Bradley had 15.

PACERS 120, HORNETS 95

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and Darren Collison added 19 points and nine assists Sunday, leading Indiana past Charlotte.

Indiana has won four of five to improve to 16 games over .500 for the first time since the end of 2013-14. Kemba Walker had 23 points for Charlotte.

___

