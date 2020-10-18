PARIS (AP) — Memphis Depay shows Barcelona just what it’s missing by setting up all of Lyon’s goals in a 3-2 win at struggling Strasbourg in the French league on Sunday.

The Dutch forward was wanted by Barca coach and countryman Ronald Koeman. He was close to joining during the recent transfer window, but the Spanish giant needed to sell a player before buying him and failed to do so. Barca was poor in attack when losing 1-0 at Getafe on Saturday.

Striker Tino Kadewere netted his first goal for Lyon in the 12th minute after being set up by Depay, and midfielder Lucas Paqueta had a goal disallowed for offside shortly after as Lyon dominated.

The second goal came in the 26th when forward Karl Toko Ekambi scored after a fine run and cross from Depay, who then beat two players before teeing up Ekambi again in the 42nd.

Strasbourg replied one minute later through new signing Habib Diallo and Jean-Eudes Aholou pulled another goal back shortly after the break.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored his fourth goal in four games for Monaco, with his 70th-minute penalty earning a 1-1 home draw with 10-man Montpellier.

Advertising

Shortly after the visitors had midfielder Teji Savanier harshly sent off in the 19th for a high tackle, Ben Yedder had a goal ruled out for offside.

Montpellier netted in the 51st when left back Djibril Sidibe fell and striker Stephy Mavididi ran through from the halfway line before finishing confidently.

The game was in doubt until 10 of its 12 positive COVD-19 tests among staff and players turned out to be negative following a retest on Friday.

In other matches, it was Angers 1, Metz 1 and Nantes 3, Brest 1.

Later Sunday, Saint-Etienne faced Nice and unbeaten Lille played surprise frontrunner Lens with a win assuring top spot over Paris Saint-Germain.

Defending champion PSG won 4-0 at Nimes on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports