CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Strus scored six points during DePaul’s late 16-0 run, and the Blue Demons ended their eight-game losing streak against Xavier by pulling away to a 74-62 victory Saturday night.

Down by eight, DePaul (12-9, 4-6 Big East) rallied by taking advantage of three straight Xavier turnovers. Strus scored off an inbound pass for a 60-57 lead with 2:45 to go, and Xavier went nearly 5 minutes without a field goal as DePaul pulled away.

Strus led DePaul with 17 points. The Blue Demons dominated the boards 40-32, getting 14 offensive rebounds.

Xavier (11-13, 3-8) has lost six straight, its worst slump in two years. Naji Marshall led the Musketeers with 22 points. Xavier had another sloppy game, turning the ball over 10 times in the second half.

The teams combined for a horrific shooting start to the game. DePaul missed 13 of its first 14 shots, but led 3-2 with 13 minutes left in the opening half as Xavier missed on 10 of its first 11. The Musketeers were ahead 31-30 at halftime behind Marshall’s 16 points.

Xavier made four straight shots — three of them by Paul Scruggs — and pulled ahead by eight early in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons improved to 3-3 on the road in the Big East, matching their win total from last season.

Xavier: The Musketeers haven’t had a losing season since 1995-96, when they went 13-15 in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference. In five seasons in the Big East, their worst finish in league play was 9-9.

UP NEXT

DePaul hosts Marquette on Tuesday. The Blue Demons lost at Marquette 79-69 on Jan. 23.

Xavier hosts Creighton on Wednesday. The Musketeers lost at Creighton 76-54 on Feb. 3.

