SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger had 16 points in South Dakota State’s 66-62 victory against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.

Dentlinger added six rebounds for the Jackrabbits (2-1). Charlie Easley added nine points while going 3 of 8 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had four steals. Luke Appel shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Kyrell Luc led the Bonnies (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and six steals. Yann Farell added 16 points and 11 rebounds for St. Bonaventure. In addition, Daryl Banks III finished with 14 points and two steals.

Dentlinger scored 10 points in the first half and South Dakota State went into halftime trailing 32-30. Tanner Te Slaa led South Dakota State with seven points in the second half as their team outscored St. Bonaventure by six points over the final half.

NEXT UP

South Dakota State plays Wednesday against Arkansas on the road, and St. Bonaventure hosts Bowling Green on Saturday.

