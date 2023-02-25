STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Cam Denson’s 12 points off of the bench led Pacific to an 81-77 victory over Portland on Saturday night.

Denson had seven rebounds for the Tigers (14-17, 7-9 West Coast Conference). Luke Avdalovic also scored 12 points, going 4 of 10 (2 for 7 from distance). Jordan Ivy-Curry, Greg Outlaw and Tyler Beard added 11 points apiece.

The Pilots (13-18, 5-11) were led in scoring by Moses Wood, who finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Portland also got 16 points and six rebounds from Kristian Sjolund. Vasilije Vucinic also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Pacific went into the half ahead of Portland 38-37. Greg Outlaw scored nine points in the half. Pacific pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 52-48 with 14:27 left in the half. Ivy-Curry scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.