WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dexter Dennis scored a career-high 21 points with a game-high nine rebounds and Tyson Etienne added 20 points as Wichita State beat Tulane 82-57 on Sunday.

Dennis hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, while Etienne shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 8 from the arc. The Shockers made 13 of 24 3-point tries for 54%, better than the 48% they shot overall and nearly matching the 55% they shot at the free-throw line (11 of 20).

Jaime Echenique added 10 points for Wichita State (19-6, 7-5 American Athletic Conference) while Jamarius Burton added seven assists to go with nine assists.

The Shockers’ 30-point halftime lead (50-20) tied for the fifth-largest in program history.

Christion Thompson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Green Wave (10-15, 2-11), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Jordan Walker added 14 points. Teshaun Hightower had 10 points. The Green Wave shot 34.5 percent and made only 2 of 18 from the 3-point line.

Wichita State plays South Florida at home on Thursday. Tulane plays SMU at home on Wednesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com