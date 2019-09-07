INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Dennis’ four-yard touchdown run in overtime served as the game winner and Butler narrowly escaped an upset bid by NAIA-level Indiana Wesleyan with a 30-27 win on Saturday.

Brad Sznajder’s 14-yard touchdown run gave Butler (1-1) its first lead of the game at 24-17 with 7:16 left in regulation. On the last drive of the game, Indiana Wesleyan quarterback Zack Blair led a 16-play, 75-yard drive in a little more than 2½ minutes and knotted the game with a three-yard pass to Brayden Smith as time expired. The Wildcats managed just a field goal in overtime.

Blair gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Smith. The one-play drive was set up when Issac Abeo sacked Sam Brown to force a fumble that Vincent Versteg recovered.

Indiana Wesleyan extended the lead to 14-3 when Blair threw a 10-yard touchdown to Smith. Butler narrowed the margin when Sam Brown threw a 31-yard touchdown to Dennis before intermission.

Sam Brown led Butler with 251 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Blair was 17-for-43 passing for 250 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.