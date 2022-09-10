WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tim DeMorat’s sixth touchdown pass of the game in the final minute lifted Fordham to a 52-49 victory over Monmouth on Saturday.

The two-time Patriot League player of the year tied his own school record with his 14-yard score to Fotis Kokosioulis with 56 seconds remaining. DeMorat also became the school’s career touchdown leader with 78, passing Kevin Anderson (2014-2017), who had 73. Morat finished 34 of 51 for 452 yards with two interceptions. Kokosioulis made 15 catches for 130 yards and two scores. Trey Sneed ran for 110 yards.

Fordham finished with 706 yards offense and Monmouth 713.

Jaden Shirden ran for a Monmouth-record 299 yards and two scores on just 12 carries, including 95- and 80-yard TDs. Assanti Kearney added 121 yards receiving on five catches and Owen Wright ran for three TDs for the Hawks (0-2). Troy Muskett threw for 323 yards and two scores plus an interception.

Fordham is 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

