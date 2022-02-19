BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney had 20 points as Vermont won its 12th consecutive home game, routing Maryland-Baltimore County 86-59 on Saturday.

Ryan Davis had 18 points for Vermont (22-5, 14-1 America East Conference). Ben Shungu added 15 points. Isaiah Powell had eight rebounds.

Vermont posted a season-high 24 assists.

Keondre Kennedy had 13 points for the Retrievers (13-13, 8-7). Matteo Picarelli added 10 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Retrievers this season. Vermont defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 86-69 on Jan. 15.

