ATLANTA (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored eight of her 21 points in a game-changing 14-0 run to start the second half and the Washington Mystics rolled to an 89-73 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

Kristi Toliver and reserve Tianna Hawkins added 17 points apiece for the Mystics (7-3), who won their third-straight on a four-game road trip. Delle Donne also had 10 rebounds. Toliver hit three 3s, pushing her career total to 581 which is ninth best in league history.

Tiffany Hayes led the Dream (2-7), who led 45-42 at the half, with 18 points. Monique Billings came off the bench to score 10 points and grab 14 rebounds.

LaToya Sanders opened the second half with a basket to cut the deficit to one and after an Atlanta miss, Delle Donne hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, making it 47-45. The Dream missed two free throws, the Mystics made two and then Atlanta had three-straight turnovers before a miss. Delle Donne scored inside and hit another 3 and the lead was 10.

Atlanta had two more misses before rookie Maite Cazorla ended the drought but Washington scored the next seven.

Washington, the league’s leader in points (85.6) and 3s per game (9.13) shot 46% overall and made 10 of 29 3-pointers.