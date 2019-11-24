DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — With the forecast calling for substantial rain in Southern California next week, Del Mar has canceled Thanksgiving Day racing.

Track officials said Saturday that they would shift several of the races from Thursday’s card, including the $100,000 Red Carpet Stakes, to expanded 10-race cards next Saturday and Sunday. There will be seven graded turf races over the two days.

Also, the track plans to race Friday as scheduled but will race only on its main dirt track that day. Friday’s feature, the $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup, will be run next Sunday.

Tom Robbins, Del Mar’s executive vice president for racing, says safety comes first with horses and jockeys.

Del Mar worked with the Thoroughbred Owners of California and the California Horse Racing Board to make the changes.

It’s the second time Del Mar has canceled racing ahead of scheduled rain during its current fall meet. It didn’t race last Thursday when the season’s first rain fell.

Although the track north of San Diego won’t race on Thanksgiving, it will be open for holiday brunch.