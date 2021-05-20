WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New York ace Jacob DeGrom struck out eight and walked none in three hitless innings during an injury rehabilitation outing for the St. Lucie Mets at the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday night in the Low-A Southeast League.

DeGrom threw 30 of 41 pitches for strikes in his first game action since May 9. He struck out his last six batters.

Masyn Winn was the only batter to reach, leading off the first with a grounder that second baseman Jimmy Titus misplayed for an error.

DeGrom was pulled from his May 9 outing against Arizona after five innings due to right side tightness.

The 32-year-old right-hander is a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and is 3-2 with a 0.68 ERA in six starts for the Mets this season with 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings.

A day earlier, Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit over four scoreless innings against Palm Beach in his first game action since Tommy John surgery March 26 last year.

