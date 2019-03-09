MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Green had 11 points as Middle Tennessee edged past UTEP 48-47 on Saturday night.
Reggie Scurry added nine points for the Blue Raiders, who held the Miners to 28.1 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Middle Tennessee opponent.
Lawrence Mosley had six rebounds for Middle Tennessee (11-20, 8-10 Conference USA). James Hawthorne added 10 rebounds.
Middle Tennessee will open conference tourney play on Wednesday, facing No. 5 seed UAB. The Blue Raiders are seeded No. 12.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- 'My story is a lot like his': How Will Conroy joined forces with Mike Hopkins to turn around UW hoops VIEW
- Analysis: Could the Seahawks be listening trade offers for Frank Clark?
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Paul Thomas had 14 points for the Miners (8-21, 3-15), who have now lost six games in a row. Evan Gilyard added 10 points. Nigel Hawkins had 8 points and 10 rebounds.
The Blue Raiders are undefeated in three games against the Miners this season. Most recently, Middle Tennessee defeated UTEP 69-53 last Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com