BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Xavian Stapleton had 14 points as Florida Atlantic beat Rice 60-41 on Saturday. Karlis Silins added 10 points for Florida Atlantic, who held Rice to 26.7 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Florida Atlantic opponent.
Rice put up 12 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Chris Mullins had 10 points for Rice (10-17, 5-9). Quentin Millora-Brown added seven rebounds.
Florida Atlantic (16-11, 7-7) and Rice next take the floor in the Conference USA Tournament.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com