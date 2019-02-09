BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Boeheim had 16 points as Cornell got past Harvard 67-61 on Saturday night.
Matt Morgan added 15 points for the Big Red, who forced a season-high 24 turnovers. Morgan had seven turnovers but only three assists for the Big Red.
Josh Warren had 14 points and five assists for Cornell (12-10, 4-2 Ivy League). Steven Julian added eight rebounds.
Bryce Aiken had 24 points for the Crimson (11-8, 4-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. He also had seven turnovers but no assists. Christian Juzang added 12 points. Chris Lewis had 10 points.
Cornell plays Brown at home on Friday. Harvard faces Princeton on the road on Friday.
