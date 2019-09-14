YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nathan Mays threw for 131 yards and ran for 63 yards and a score and the defense played a major role in Youngstown State’s 34-14 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

The Penguins (3-0) forced three Duquesne turnovers, converting two of them into scores.

A pair of quick touchdown runs by Mark Waid gave the Penguins an early 14-0 lead. After the second score, defensive back Bryce Gibson intercepted Duquesne’s Daniel Parr and on the next play Joe Craycraft threw a 31-yard strike to London Pearson for a 21-0 advantage with 14:14 left in the first half. A Parr touchdown throw to Jake Dixon made it 21-7 at halftime.

The Dukes (1-1) opened the second half by penetrating deep into Penguins territory, but Kyle Hegedus put an end to the drive by forcing a Mark Allen fumble, which was recovered by Zaire Jones for a 7-yard return. Mays capped the ensuing Penguins drive with a 4-yard scoring dash to make it 27-7. Christian Turner’s 16-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth sealed the win for Youngstown State.

Daniel Parr finished with 69 passing yards for the Dukes who were held to 206 total yards.