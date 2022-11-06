FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Defending doubles champs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova reached the championship of the WTA Finals with a 7-6(5), 6-2 semifinal victory over Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday.

The top-ranked Czech duo is on the verge of completing a dominant season, with just three losses so far and titles in all three Grand Slams in which the pair competed.

It was the third victory this season for Krejcikova and Siniakova over the fifth-ranked team of Kichenok of Ukraine and Ostapenko of Latvia. One of those wins came at Wimbledon.

Krejcikova and Siniakova will face the winner between Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens and Desirae Krawczyk/DemiSchuurs in Monday’s final of the season-ending event.

In the singles semifinals later Sunday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek was set to face No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka, with fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari battling No. 6 Carolina Garcia.

The event was moved to Texas from China over concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault. Coronavirus restrictions also played a part in the decision.

