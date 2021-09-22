PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille got back to winning ways in the French league by beating Reims 2-1 on Wednesday, taking pressure off coach Jocelyn Gourvennec.

It was only Gourvennec’s second league win after replacing title-winning coach Christophe Galtier, who left in the offseason to join Nice.

Canada forward Jonathan David and midfielder Benjamin Andre put Lille 2-0 up by halftime. Alexis Flips gave Lille a scare by converting a 73rd-minute penalty.

Later Wednesday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain looked for a seventh straight win when it traveled to play Metz, and second-place Marseille was at Angers.

OTHER MATCHES

Struggling Monaco won 3-1 at home against Saint-Etienne for just its second win in seven games.

After German forward Kevin Volland put Monaco ahead in the 27th minute, Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green was sent off moments later for a clumsy foul.

Advertising

The visitors equalized through striker Denis Bouanga in the 41st. France striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored with a penalty for the second straight game to make it 2-1 in the 61st and then added a late goal.

New signing Valere Germain made it three goals in three games for Montpellier with a brace in a 3-3 home draw with Bordeaux.

South Korea forward Hwang Ui-jo was on target for Bordeaux with his third in two games.

In-form Nantes made it seven goals in two matches by beating Brest 3-1.

Rennes got a much-needed win by crushing promoted Clermont 6-0, with Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana netting twice and new signing Gaetan Laborde among the scorers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports