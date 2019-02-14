MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Croatia will meet Rafael Nadal’s Spain in the first edition of the new Davis Cup Finals in November.

Russia also was drawn into the same three-nation group for the inaugural 18-team tournament that will be played in Madrid.

Friday’s draw for the six groups also pitted the United States against Italy and Canada, while France — a finalist the last two years — will play against Japan and Serbia, which is likely to be without top-ranked Novak Djokovic, a critic of the tournament’s new format.

The revamped format was developed in a partnership between the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos, an investment group founded by Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni