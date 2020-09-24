OPENING LINE – Ravens by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chiefs 1-1; Ravens 2-0

SERIES RECORD – Chiefs lead 6-4

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Ravens 33-28 on Sept. 22, 2019, at Kansas City

LAST WEEK – Chiefs beat Chargers 23-20, OT; Ravens beat Texans 33-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 1; Ravens No. 2

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (8), PASS (18).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (24).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (4), PASS (24).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2t), RUSH (7), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — A matchup of defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs against the team with the best regular season record in 2019 (14-2). … No fans are allowed at M&T Bank Stadium because of coronavirus pandemic. … The Ravens have won 14 straight in the regular season, KC has won 11 in a row since falling at Tennessee in Week 10 last season. … The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in each of the last two seasons, both times in Kansas City. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won NFL MVP award in 2019, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson won it last year. … KC is 48-14 against AFC opponents since 2015. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs six wins to pass Curly Lambeau (229) for fifth most in NFL history. … Mahomes needs 75 yards passing to reach 10,000 for his career. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (6,605) moved past Henry Marshall for fourth in franchise receiving yardage last week. Next up is Dwayne Bowe with 7,155. … Kelce has caught at least one pass in 97 consecutive games. … Chiefs K Harrison Butker tied the franchise record with two 58-yard field goals in last week’s win over the Chargers. He also made a 53-yarder during the game. … Butker has kicked a field goal in a franchise-record 16 consecutive games. … Chiefs rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed has an interception in each of his first two games. … KC WR Tyreek Hill has 18 touchdowns of at least 50 yards, including one last week. That’s the most in the NFL since 2016. … Baltimore coach John Harbaugh ranks third among active NFL coaches with .616 win percentage (including playoffs). Reid is tied for fifth at .612. … This is the Ravens’ first home Monday night game since 2017 and only their third since 2008. … Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had a forced fumble last week and is the only AFC player this season with FF and INT. … Baltimore MLB Patrick Queen has led team in tackles both weeks and ranks second among NFL rookies with 17 tackles. … Ravens CB Marcus Peters had his 28th career INT last week, tied for second most among active players.. … Jackson has 2,000 yards rushing in his career, reaching that mark in an NFL record-low 33 games, breaking mark by Michael Vick (39). … Ravens have allowed 21 points or fewer in 13 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. … Baltimore has forced a turnover in 15 consecutive games and ranks first in the NFL with a plus-4 differential. … The Ravens are 19-3 at home in September under Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … Baltimore K Justin Tucker ranks first in NFL history with 90.9% success rate on FGs. … Fantasy Tip: You can’t go wrong with Mahomes or Jackson, but if that’s not an option two of the best tight ends in the NFL are involved: Kelce and Mark Andrews of Baltimore.

