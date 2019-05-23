FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Coming off his best finish at a major, Matt Wallace shot a 4-under 67 Thursday and was one stroke off the first-round lead at the start of his defense of the Made In Denmark event on the European Tour.

Edoardo Molinari, Alejandro Canizares and English trio Tom Murray, Matthew Southgate and Paul Waring shared the lead after opening with 66s at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Wallace was well placed in a five-way tie for sixth place after continuing the form he showed in finishing third at the PGA Championship at Bethpage last week. After making four birdies — including a tap-in at the short, picture-book No. 16 — in his first nine holes, Wallace could only add one more on his back nine.

The English golfer is seeking his fifth win in two years on the European Tour. He almost collected it two weeks ago, only to drop out of the lead on the last day of the British Masters and finish in a tie for second place.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports