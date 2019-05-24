HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dillard and Grae Kessinger drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth and defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Mississippi stayed alive Friday with a 3-2 victory over Arkansas.

The Rebels (36-24) will play Georgia in the semifinals Saturday.

Dillard drove home the tying run with a single after Ole Miss got going with a walk and a hit batter. Then Kessinger’s sacrifice fly scored Jacob Adams with what proved the winning run.

Parker Caracci worked around a walk in the ninth for his 10th save. Austin Miller (5-2) pitched 1-2/3 scoreless innings for the Rebels.

Matt Goodheart hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give Arkansas (41-17) a 2-0 lead.

Zebulon Vermillion (4-1) took the loss in relief.

Ole Miss had just three hits — including a solo homer by Kevin Graham —but three pitchers limited Arkansas to five.