FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Destin Talbert returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, Jayden Price added a 67-yard punt runback for a score and defending national champion North Dakota State rolled past Drake 56-14 on Saturday.

Prior to their season opener, the Bison raised their latest national championship banner inside the Fargodome. They won their ninth FCS championship 11 years this past season.

Drake scored first on a short pass from Ian Corwin to Dorian Boyland but NDSU then ran off 42 straight points by halftime starting with Cam Miller’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis followed by the blocked field goal and punt return.

Miller threw just nine times with six completions including two scores. Eight different NDSU players scored, including Will Mostaert’s return of a fumble, the Bison’s first touchdown on defense in four years.

Corwin threw for two touchdowns plus an interception.

This was the teams’ first meeting since 1962. Drake had won both previous games, played in Des Moines, Iowa.

It was NDSU’s 24th straight win in a home opener.

