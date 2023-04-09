The Seattle Sea Dragons saw their five-game win streak come to an end on Sunday as the D.C. Defenders beat them 34-33 in an XFL game at Lumen Field.

Ben DiNucci hit Jahcour Pearson with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds remaining in the game to put the Dragons within a point, but DiNucci’s two-point conversion attempt was short.

Jordan Ta’amu hit Chris Blair with a 70-yard touchdown pass with 2:10 remaining for the winning points for the Defenders (7-1), who lead the North Division.

The two teams combined for 30 points in the fourth quarter.

DiNucci also hit Juwan Green on a 56-yard TD pass with a 4:05 remaining in the fourth to give the Sea Dragons (5-3) a short-lived lead.

DiNucci was 28 of 42 passing for 301 yards. Green caught seven passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Ta’amu threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns for the Defenders, who swept the Sea Dragons. Blair caught five passes for 148 yards and a TD.

The Sea Dragons are at St. Louis on Sunday at noon. A Sea Dragons’ win would cause a tie for second place in the North Division.

Minors

• The Rainiers’ game against Reno was rained out. It will be made up during the Aces’ next visit to Cheney Stadium from May 9-14.

• The Everett AquaSox were also rained out vs. Eugene. No makeup date has been announced.

Tennis

• The Washington women (15-5, 5-2 Pac-12) lost at Colorado 4-3.

• No. 12 Arizona handed the visiting Washington men (10-8, 1-3 Pac-12) their first shut out of the season, 4-0.