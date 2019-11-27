ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Isiah Deas had 21 points as La Salle narrowly defeated South Alabama 81-76 in overtime in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday night.

Ed Croswell had 18 points and 12 rebounds for La Salle (4-2). Sherif Kenney added 15 points including five points in the overtime period that helped the Explorers seal the win. Saul Phiri had 14 points for La Salle.

Andre Fox scored a career-high 28 points for the Jaguars (5-3), including a jumper with a second to go in regulation that tied the game and sent it into overtime. Chad Lott added 15 points. Trhae Mitchell had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

La Salle faces Villanova on the road on Sunday. South Alabama faces Richmond on the road next Sunday.

