MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeAndre Abram had 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds on Thursday night and Milwaukee held on after taking control late in the first half for an 81-69 win over Illinois-Chicago.

The Panthers (8-11, 3-3 Horizon League) closed the first half on a 13-3 run to lead 32-23 at the break and extended to their largest lead at 41-26 early in the second.

The Flames (9-10, 3-3) got the deficit down to 57-53 with seven minutes to go, but Milwaukee pushed the lead back to 10 with an 8-2 run and mostly led by double digits from there.

Amir Allen added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Milwaukee. Vance Johnson scored 14, Bryce Barnes added 13 and Jake Wright 10.

Marcus Ottey led UIC with 18 points. Tarkus Ferguson scored 16, Godwin Boahen added 14 and Jordan Blount grabbed 10 rebounds.