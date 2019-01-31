LONDON (AP) — Clubs in Europe’s leading leagues are making their final signings for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day.
Premier League clubs in England have until 2300 GMT to sign players in what could be the last transfer window before Britain leaves the European Union, impacting future trading.
The transfer window closes at 22:59 GMT in Spain, just before midnight local time.
French clubs also have right until the end of Thursday, the final day of January.
For Bundesliga clubs, the transfer window closes earlier in Germany at 1700 GMT.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports