NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa tied his career best with 24 points as Columbia defeated Maine 77-66 on Saturday.

Patrick Harding had 15 points and 17 rebounds for his first double-double of the season as Columbia (3-6) broke its four-game losing streak. Liam Murphy added 12 points. Eddie Turner III had six assists.

Vukasin Masic had 15 points and six rebounds for the Black Bears (2-5). Maks Klanjscek added 11 points. LeChaun DuHart had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com