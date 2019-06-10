PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks hit three straight home runs to open the game and finished with a team-record eight in a 13-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in a homer-happy game on Monday night.

Scott Kingery hit two of Philadelphia’s five home runs for the combined MLB record of 13 homers in one game.

Jarrod Dyson, Ketel Marte and David Peralta hit consecutive homers off Jerad Eickhoff in the first inning. Eduardo Escobar became the first Diamondback to homer from different sides of the plate in consecutive innings. Ildemaro Vargas also homered twice and Alex Avila went deep.

Eickhoff (3-4) was chased in the fourth inning and the Diamondbacks up 7-3. He allowed five hits in three-plus inning — all the hits homers, and Arizona won its fifth straight game.

Arizona was the first team to hit three straight home runs to begin the first inning since the Diamondbacks did it on July 21, 2017, at home against Washington ace Max Scherzer.

The Diamondbacks had hit six homers in a game six times in franchise history, the last coming June 1, 2018, against the Marlins.

Advertising

Jean Segura homered and Rhys Hoskins and Jay Bruce each hit solo shots for the Phillies.

Zack Godley (3-4) picked up the win, working three-plus innings and allowing two hits, two walks with one strikeout.

RANGERS 4, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Danny Santana doubled to lead off the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the game and scored on Elvis Andrus’ single, giving Texas a victory on a night the city of Boston’s concerns were focused on ex-slugger David Ortiz.

Near the end of the game, Ortiz landed in his adopted city in an air ambulance from the Dominican Republic, where he was shot in a nightclub on Sunday night. Fans observed a moment of reflection before the game and chanted his nickname — “Papi!” — during it.

But the Red Sox weren’t able to manage a walk-off hit like those that were the hallmark of Ortiz’s career.

It was the Rangers who rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the ninth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Boston rallied to tie it in the bottom half, but Texas went ahead again in the 11th.

Advertising

Jesse Chavez (2-1) pitched the 10th, and Chris Martin pitched the 11th for his second save.

Ryan Brasier (2-3) took the loss.

CARDINALS 4, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched six scoreless innings in his return to the rotation and St. Louis broke a three-game losing streak.

Wacha (4-2) benefited from three double plays and a pickoff in his first start since May 22. He allowed five hits, struck out four and lowered his ERA to 5.63.

Jordan Hicks worked around a leadoff single in the ninth and struck out two for his 13th save.

Sandy Alcantara (3-6), facing his former team for the first time, struggled through five-plus innings and allowed four runs, but only one was earned.

The Cardinals scored the first run in the fourth on doubles by Marcell Ozuna and Yairo Muñoz. St. Louis added three unearned runs in the sixth inning and totaled just four hits.

RAYS 6, ATHLETICS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Morton remained unbeaten with Tampa Bay, pitching seven shutout innings in a win over Oakland.

Brandon Lowe homered for the third time in two days, snapping a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and helping the Rays take over sole possession of the first place in the AL East with their sixth victory in seven games. The New York Yankees, who were rained out at home, dropped a half-game behind in the standings.

Morton (8-0) extended his career-best winning streak to 11 games dating to Aug. 17, when he was with the Houston Astros. He allowed two hits to Marcus Semien and retired the last 14 batters he faced.

Stephen Piscotty ruined Tampa Bay’s bid for a shutout, driving in Mark Canah with an RBI double and then scoring on Robbie Grossman’s run-scoring single in the ninth.

Lowe hit a two-run shot off Tanner Anderson (0-1), who allowed two runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings in his first big league start. Kevin Kiermaier and Ji-Man Choi also hit two-run homers in the win.

BRAVES 13, PIRATES 7

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam, Ozzie Albies added two homers and Atlanta beat Pittsburgh after Pirates starter Joe Musgrove was ejected in a first-inning fracas.

Advertising

The Braves hit five homers, including two-run shots by Nick Markakis (four hits, four RBIs) and Freddie Freeman.

Starling Marte hit two homers and drove in four runs for Pittsburgh.

Atlanta has won four straight, while the Pirates are on a four-game skid.

Musgrove hit Josh Donaldson with a first-inning pitch. As Donaldson began walking to first base, he exchanged words with Musgrove, took a few steps toward the mound and then shoved catcher Elias Díaz, who intervened. The umpires huddled and announced ejections for Musgrove and Donaldson. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle also was ejected by home plate umpire Brian Gorman after arguing the decision to toss Musgrove.

Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman struggled despite being given a 5-1 lead in the second inning. Left-hander Sean Newcomb (1-0) relieved Gausman and allowed only one hit with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Alex McRae (0-2), who replaced Musgrove, allowed eight runs, six earned, while giving up three homers in 4 1/3 innings.

Advertising

NATIONALS 12, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Trea Turner homered in the second straight game, Aníbal Sánchez pitched into the seventh and Washington beat Chicago.

The game had a scary moment when a woman was struck by a foul ball off the bat of White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez. He hit a hard liner into the stands in the fourth inning just beyond Chicago’s dugout on the third base side. The woman, sitting several rows from the field, was bleeding around the head area, and was covered with a towel. The team said she was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She was alert and communicative.

Jimenez put his hands on his helmet after seeing the ball go into the stands. Protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field extends to the end of the dugouts.

Sánchez (2-6) gave up one run and four hits.

Adam Eaton had three hits, including an RBI single, and Kurt Suzuki added a grand slam during a six-run ninth and had five RBIs to help the Nationals win for the 12th time in 16 games.

Leury García hit a solo homer for Chicago. Odrisamer Despaigne (0-1) went six innings and allowed three runs and seven hits.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports