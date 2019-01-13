DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 21 points and Jalen Crutcher’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 56 seconds left helped send Dayton past UMass 72-67 on Sunday.

Rashaan Holloway’s jumper with 1:36 remaining tied it at 67 for the Minutemen but they missed their last two shot attempts thereafter. Trey Landers made two of four foul shots in the final 13 seconds and Dayton (11-5, 3-0 Atlantic 10) held on. Dayton led 38-33 at halftime and never trailed after intermission.

Crutcher scored 19 points, Josh Cunningham added 15 and Landers 12. The Flyers made 11 of 19 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and were 13 of 21 from the foul line compared to 3 of 4 for UMass (7-9, 0-3).

Luwane Pipkins scored 19 for the Minutemen, Carl Pierre 16 and Keon Clergeot and Rashaan Holloway each scored 10.

The Flyers share a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Davidson and Saint Louis. The Flyers own a six-game win streak and have won seven of their last nine.