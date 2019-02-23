BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Daye had a season-high 22 points as Florida International narrowly defeated Florida Atlantic 79-76 on Saturday.

Karlis Silins hit a 3-pointer to draw Florida Atlantic within two points, 75-73 with 9 seconds remaining. The Owls then fouled, sending Brian Beard Jr. two the free-throw line. He made both attempts and made two more for a 79-73 lead after Silins committed a turnover with 4 seconds left. FAU’s Michael Forrest made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to complete the scoring.

Beard scored 20 points with six assists and six steals for the Panthers. He scored their final six points, all from the free-throw line.

Trejon Jacob had 10 points for Florida International (17-11, 8-7 Conference USA). Osasumwen Osaghae added eight rebounds.

Xavian Stapleton had 16 points for the Owls (16-12, 7-8). Anthony Adger added 15 points. Silins had 13 points.

The Panthers improved to 2-1 against the Owls for the season. In the most recent matchup, Florida Atlantic defeated Florida International 89-72 on Jan. 26.

Florida International faces Louisiana Tech at home next Sunday. Florida Atlantic matches up against North Texas on the road on Thursday.

