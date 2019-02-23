EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 16 points, D’Mitrik Trice and Ethan Happ added 14 points apiece and No. 22 Wisconsin held off Northwestern 69-64 on Saturday night.

Khalil Iverson added 11 points for the Badgers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten), who had lost two of three. Happ scored nine of his points in the second half, and Trice shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range.

Vic Law had 24 points for the Wildcats (12-15, 3-13), and Dererk Pardon added 21. They have lost eight straight.

Wisconsin committed 10 turnovers and shot 45.5 percent from the field to Northwestern’s 40.7 percent. The Badgers went 7 for 19 from 3-point range compared to the Wildcats’ 6 for 21.

Happ took over after a quiet first half. He scored six consecutive points for Wisconsin — all on hook shots — for a 53-46 lead with 7:54 left. But Law responded by scoring 11 straight points on four baskets to give the Wildcats a 57-55 lead.

Davison made a jumper to put Wisconsin up 65-62 with just under two minutes to go before A.J. Turner missed a jumper on the other end. Law hit two free throws with 15.1 seconds left to pull the Wildcats within one. Davison hit two foul shots, and Northwestern’s Aaron Falzon missed a three with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Wisconsin has won seven of its last eight at Northwestern.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers have bounced back with wins over Illinois and Northwestern after back-to-back losses to No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State. Wisconsin has a chance to pick up victories against two teams in the bottom half of the conference standings, Indiana and Penn State, next to pad its resume for the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern: The Wildcats haven’t won since beating Indiana 73-66 on Jan. 22 and are in danger of their second consecutive losing season after reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2017.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: At Indiana on Tuesday night.

Northwestern: Hosts Minnesota on Thursday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25