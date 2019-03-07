CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jordan Davis had 28 points as Northern Colorado defeated Southern Utah 70-53 on Thursday night.

Trent Harris had 14 points for Northern Colorado (21-9, 15-4 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Bodie Hume added six rebounds. Jonah Radebaugh had six rebounds and six assists for the visitors.

Harrison Butler had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (14-15, 9-11). Dre Marin added 11 points. Cameron Oluyitan had 10 points.

Northern Colorado moves into a tie with Montana for first place in the Big Sky. Montana lost 81-69 at Portland State on Thursday night.

Northern Colorado finishes out the regular season against Northern Arizona at home on Saturday and Montana plays at Sacramento State.

