NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Raasean Davis had 19 points as North Carolina Central narrowly beat North Carolina A&T 65-63 in the Mid-Eastern Conference tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Randy Miller, Jr. had 17 points for NC Central (17-15). Zacarry Douglas added eight rebounds.

Kameron Langley had 14 points and 10 assists for the Aggies (19-13). Terry Harris added 14 points. Ibrahim Sylla had 10 points.

