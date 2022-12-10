VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — DJ Davis had 17 points in UC Irvine’s 83-71 win over South Dakota on Saturday.

Davis was 4 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Anteaters (7-3). Dawson Baker scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Justin Hohn shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Paul Bruns finished with 20 points for the Coyotes (5-6). Tasos Kamateros added 12 points and nine rebounds for South Dakota. Mason Archambault also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.