MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Davis posted 16 points as Northern Colorado easily beat Idaho 75-47 on Thursday night.

Trent Harris had 15 points for Northern Colorado (17-8, 11-3 Big Sky Conference). Jalen Sanders added six steals.

The Bears forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Trevon Allen had 15 points for the Vandals (4-20, 1-12), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Scott Blakney added 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Northern Colorado defeated Idaho 83-79 on Jan. 5. Both teams take on Eastern Washington in their next game. Northern Colorado remains on the road for its matchup against the Eagles on Saturday, while Idaho visits Eastern Washington on Monday.

