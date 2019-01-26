FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Big Sky scoring leader Jordan Davis had 14 points with nine assists and Northern Colorado defeated Northern Arizona 63-48 on Saturday night in a game that had no scoring in the final 3:47.
Cameron Shelton’s layup for NAU provided the game’s final points. Northern Colorado missed six shots, NAU missed twice and neither team attempted a free throw in that final stretch.
Davis, who averages 24 points and scored a career-high 36 points in a win over Southern Utah on Thursday, made an efficient 6 of 11 shots, including 2 of 4 3-pointers against NAU.
Kai Edwards scored 13 points, Jalen Sanders had 11 and Matej Drgon also scored 11 for the Bears (14-7, 8-2). Edwards and Sanders had eight rebounds each.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Three impressions from Washington's controversial 61-56 win at Oregon WATCH
- Seahawks Mailbag: What to do at kicker? Should the Seahawks look for veterans to add to the offensive line? And more
- Washington stays unbeaten in Pac-12 on late free throws at Oregon WATCH
- Felix Hernandez won't be a reliever in 2019 — and other news from the Mariners' preseason luncheon
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Carlos Hines scored 15 points and Cameron Shelton added 10 for the Lumberjacks (5-13, 3-5).
Northern Colorado takes over the league lead at 8-2. Montana and Weber State are both 7-2.