TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Skyler Davis kicked field goals from 29- and 35-yards out in the fourth quarter, the second with 41 seconds remaining, to lift Elon to a 25-23 come-from-behind win over Towson in the season-finale Saturday afternoon.

The loss snapped Towson’s three-game win streak and may have dashed the Tigers’ hopes of an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs.

Tom Flacco threw two touchdown passes to put the Tigers (7-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) up, 14-0 after one, and after the teams traded second-quarter field goals the lead stood at 17-3 at intermission.

Flacco was sacked in the end zone for a safety on the Tigers’ first possession of the second half.

Davis Cheek and Joey Baughman each threw third-quarter touchdown passes as Elon (5-6, 4-4) cut its deficit to just a point, 20-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

Aidan O’Neill kicked his third field goal of the game, this one from 44-yards out, to push Towson’s lead to four, 23-19.

Davis cut the lead to one with his 29-yard field goal with 7:09 left. The Phoenix drove 56 yards in nine plays to set up his game-winner.