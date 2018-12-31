PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 26 points and Bodie Hume had 19 with a back-breaking 3-pointer to lead Northern Colorado to a 73-60 win over Portland State on Monday.

With the game clock dipping under a minute and the shot clock running out, Hume drilled a 3-pointer that gave the Bears a 68-60 lead. The Vikings missed their next four shots and Northern Colorado got a runout layup for Davis and three free throws to close with an 8-0 run.

The Bears (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) broke away from a 29-29 tie at halftime with seven straight points as Portland State had four-straight turnovers. After Holland Woods knocked down a 3-pointer for the Vikings, Sam Masten and Hume knocked down 3s for a 42-32 lead. PSU got as close as three and the lead touched 10 one other time before the closing run.

Northern Colorado made five of its last six shots to finish at 42 percent but had 12 3-pointers while Portland State’s cool finish left it at 37 percent with seven 3s.

Derek Brown led the Vikings (5-7, 0-1) with 16 points.