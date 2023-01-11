MIAMI (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 17 points and Michael Forrest added seven in the overtime as Florida Atlantic beat Florida International 77-73 on Wednesday night.

Davis also had five rebounds for the Owls (15-1, 5-0 Conference USA). Forrest scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Alijah Martin was 4-of-12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points. The Owls picked up their 14th straight victory — the second-longest active win streak in the nation behind College of Charleston, which has won 16 in a row.

Davis made two foul shots to give Florida Atlantic the lead for good and Forrest scored five points in the final 12 seconds for the Owls.

Denver Jones led the way for the Panthers (8-8, 2-3) with 25 points. Nick Guadarrama added 14 points for Florida International. Arturo Dean also had 10 points, four assists and four steals.

Jones made two free throws with 35 seconds left in regulation to make it 66-all and eventually force overtime.

Nicholas Boyd scored 11 points in the first half for Florida Atlantic, who led 34-33 at the break. Florida Atlantic was outscored by one point in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 66-66. Forrest shot 1 of 2 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line on the way to his seven points in the overtime.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Florida Atlantic hosts North Texas while Florida International travels to play Western Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.