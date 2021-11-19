BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis posted 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Vermont defeated Yale 61-53 on Friday.

Ben Shungu had 13 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (3-1). Isaiah Powell added seven rebounds. Robin Duncan had six rebounds.

Azar Swain had 22 points for the Bulldogs (3-2). Jalen Gabbidon added seven rebounds as did August Mahoney.

