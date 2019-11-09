BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Malcolm Davidson had 144 yards rushing and a season-high three touchdowns on 17 carries and Florida Atlantic beat Florida International 37-7 on Saturday night.

Chris Robison was 22-of-37 passing for 298 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant, and Deangelo Antoine had nine receptions for 125 yards for FAU.

The Owls (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) forced FIU to go three-and-out on the first possession of the game and then Davidson capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and Vladimir Rivas made a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it 10-0. On the next play from scrimmage, Napoleon Maxwell scored on a 75-yard run but FAU scored 27 unanswered points.

Tony Gaiter IV had seven receptions for 94 yards for the Panthers (5-5, 3-4).

FAU, which had 579 total yards and 30 first downs, has won three games in a row and seven of its last eight.