MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Coy Williams rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown and Dylan Sparks ran for 122 yards and two scores — including a 61-yarder — as Davidson took over sole possession of first place in the Pioneer Football League with a 29-22 victory over Morehead State on Saturday.

Morehead State used Andrew Foster’s 20-yard field goal in the first quarter and his 49-yarder with 10:46 left in the second to take a 6-0 lead. Davidson (6-1, 5-0) didn’t get on the scoreboard until Williams’ 61-yard run with 3:39 left in the first half. After the Wildcats defense forced a three-and-out, Louis Colosimo directed a 10-play, 64-yard drive that culminated with his 8-yard TD toss to Lucas Raber with 15 seconds left in the half. Morehead State (5-3, 4-1) blocked Caden Bonoffski’s extra-point kick, Tyler Noble ran it all the way back and the Eagles trailed 13-8 at halftime.

Morehead State regained the lead 15-13 on Mark Pappas’ 17-yard TD toss to Devonte Adams midway through the third quarter, but Bonoffski kicked a 35-yard field with 50 seconds left and the Wildcats never trailed again. Williams had a 32-yard TD run early in the final quarter and Sparks scored on a 14-yard run with 4:48 remaining to stretch the Wildcats’ lead to 29-15.

Eli Turner Jr. ran for 97 yards on just 10 carries as the Wildcats piled up 397 yards on the ground.

Pappas was 24-of-44 passing for 262 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for Morehead State. BJ Byrd had seven catches for 127 yards. The Eagles were held to 17 yards rushing on 14 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25