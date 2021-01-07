DALLAS (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Cincinnati players in double figures as the Bearcats topped SMU 76-69 on Thursday night.

Tari Eason and Mika Adams-Woods added 14 points apiece for the Bearcats (3-6, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). Zach Harvey chipped in 13 points, and Keith Williams had 12. Eason also had four blocks.

Kendric Davis had 14 points and 14 assists for the Mustangs (6-2, 2-2). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 12 points. Darius McNeill had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com