CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Dartis made eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points and Ohio beat Middle Tennessee 75-63 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Dartis, as 6-foot-3 senior, was 9-of-18 shooting. He has five career games with at least seven made 3s including a career-high 10 in a 99-75 win over Akron on Feb. 6, 2018. Dave Jamerson set the program record with 14 3-pointers, and then about two months later, made 11 in the 1989-90 season.

Jason Preston had 15 points and nine assists for Ohio, Sylvester Ogbonda added 12 points and Ben Vander Plas had 11 rebounds.

Antonio Green and C.J. Jones had 13 points each for the Blue Raiders (3-4), who have lost four games in a row. Donovan Sims added 10 points.

Ohio (4-3) takes on Detroit at home on Saturday. Middle Tennessee matches up against Belmont at home on Saturday.

