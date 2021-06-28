MILWAUKEE (AP) — Darryl Morsell, the 2021 Big Ten defensive player of the year, is transferring from Maryland to Marquette for his final season of eligibility.

Morsell tweeted a picture of himself in a Marquette uniform alongside the word “Committed.” Marquette announced later Monday that it had added Morsell.

“We are extremely excited about Darryl joining our program,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “He comes from an outstanding family, possesses tremendous character, and impacts winning in a variety of ways. Darryl’s leadership will have a powerful affect on our team.”

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged nine points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists last season. Big Ten coaches selected him as the defensive player of the year.

Morsell played more than 26 minutes per game for Maryland each of the past four seasons. He averaged 8.7 points in 2017-18, 8.5 in 2018-19 and 8.5 again in 2019-20.

He’s one of only 16 players in Maryland history to have 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 starts.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon tweeted out a statement in which he said that “Darryl gave the University of Maryland everything he had for four years and we are eternally grateful for his commitment to our program.” Turgeon noted that Morsell “gained the adoration of Maryland fans for his leadership, grit and toughness.”

