EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Nate Darling scored 27 points and Delaware connected on its first nine shots of the second half to beat Lafayette 81-73 on Saturday to remain unbeaten at 5-0.

Delaware is off to its best start since the 1998-99 squad opened the season with eight consecutive wins.

The Blue Hens were 17 of 28 from the field in the second half, extending their three-point halftime lead and never trailing after intermission.

Justyn Mutts added 16 of his 22 points in the second half for Delaware. Kevin Anderson had 14 points and Collin Goss added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Justin Jaworski had 21 points for the Leopards (2-2). E.J. Stephens added 18 points. Myles Cherry had eight rebounds and five assists.

Delaware plays St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Tuesday. Lafayette faces Penn at home on Tuesday.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com