FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Casey Danielson won the Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort on Saturday to take Symetra Tour money lead.

Danielson closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 10-under 203, a stroke head of Beth Wu and two ahead of Rachel Rohanna.

Danielson earned $37,500 to push her season total to $77,034, with the final top 10 earning LPGA Tour cards. The 26-year-old former Stanford star from Wisconsin also won the Symetra Classic in May in North Carolina.

Wu finished with a 68, and Rohanna shot 71.

The Symetra Tour and French Lick Resort announced a three-year deal Saturday for the French Lick Resort Stroke Play Championship, a 72-hole event that will start in 2022 with a record purse of $335,000 and $50,250 winner’s check.