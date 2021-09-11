TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for a career-high 122 yards, Rachaad White added two rushing touchdowns and No. 23 Arizona State eventually pulled away for a 37-10 win over UNLV on Saturday night.

White had 90 yards on the ground and scored a crucial 9-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give Arizona State a 21-10 lead. He added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.

Daniels was 20 of 29 passing for 175 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The second touchdown was a 33-yarder to LV Bunkley-Shelton that put the Sun Devils up 34-10 and capped a stretch of three touchdowns in less than seven minutes, turning a tight game into a comfortable margin.

UNLV hadn’t won a football game since 2019 and came into the game a 33.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but didn’t look overmatched for a big chunk of the night. Arizona State had to work for its 14-10 halftime lead.

The Sun Devils quickly moved downfield on the first drive before Daniels’ pass into the end zone was intercepted by UNLV’s Nohl Williams. The Rebels then put together an impressive 16-play, 70-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes.

UNLV settled for a 28-yard field goal from Daniel Gutierrez to take a 3-0 lead.

Daniels hit Johnny Wilson for a 3-yard touchdown pass to push Arizona State ahead 7-3 early in the second quarter, but UNLV followed with another good drive. This one ended when Brumfield scored a spectacular 4-yard touchdown, doing a somersault into the end zone after getting hit in the air right at the goal line.

Arizona State responded with a 13-yard touchdown run from Daniyel Ngata to take a 14-10 lead into the break.

UNLV’s Jacob Brumfield threw for 60 yards and ran for a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

UNLV: The Rebels still haven’t won a football game since 2019, but are trending in the correct direction. One week after losing to FCS-level Eastern Washington 35-33, they went toe-to-toe with a veteran-filled Pac-12 opponent.

Arizona State: It was another uneven performance for the Sun Devils, who don’t look like one of the Pac-12’s elite at the moment. They eventually wore down an overmatched UNLV team, but it was a 14-10 game until late in the third quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arizona State won, but its spot in the Top 25 can’t be secure after the surprisingly competitive game.

UP NEXT

UNLV hosts Iowa State next Saturday.

Arizona State travels to face BYU next Saturday.

